JANESVILLE
SSM Health-St. Mary’s Hospital will participate in a National Day of Prayer event Thursday, May 7, at the Janesville Mall, 2500 Milton Ave.
A drive-up prayer ceremony will start at noon at the mall. Participants will not need to leave their vehicles to attend the service.
A vehicle parade is planned afterward at the SSM Health campus, 3400 E. Racine St. Participating drivers will travel in a loop around the hospital with their lights on until 1:30 p.m.
All residents are welcome to join.