JVG_201228_VACCINE01
Pharmacist Tara Pierce receives the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital in Janesville in December 2020. Haley Schreiber, the hospital's quality and safety manager, delivered the shot.

 Frank Schultz

JANESVILLE — For the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, patients at SSM Health facilities, including SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Janesville, will again see people’s full faces.

SSM Health on Wednesday allowed to sunset a universal masking policy tied to the COVID-19 pandemic, making face coverings now optional for patients.

