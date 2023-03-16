Pharmacist Tara Pierce receives the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital in Janesville in December 2020. Haley Schreiber, the hospital's quality and safety manager, delivered the shot.
JANESVILLE — For the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, patients at SSM Health facilities, including SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Janesville, will again see people’s full faces.
SSM Health on Wednesday allowed to sunset a universal masking policy tied to the COVID-19 pandemic, making face coverings now optional for patients.
Medical staff will continue to follow federal guidelines for mask wearing, said Erica Mathis, a spokeswoman for SSM Health’s Janesville campus. A national public health emergency enacted in 2020 is set to expire May 11.
SSM Health says it intends to continue monitoring local COVID trends. It possible the health care group could reverse course, requiring masks again if necessary.
SSM Health also will continue to make masks available for patients who want them.
The change comes as local SSM officials say they’re seeing new COVID infections continuing to trend lower as the regional populace becomes overwhelmingly vaccinated against the respiratory virus.
Mathis said SSM Health “continues to see community (COVID) levels in our service areas stabilize and decline.”
In Rock County, the latest data shows the current transmission rate of new cases of COVID in Rock County is considered “low." Countywide, about 10% to 15% of hospital beds are occupied by COVID patients — an indicator of “medium” COVID activity, according to the Rock County Public Health Department’s electronic COVID database.
Mathis said SSM Health patients will now only be required to wear masks if they have known or likely COVID infection or otherwise show signs of upper respiratory infection, although Mathis said SSM “respects and supports” patients who decide to continue wearing a mask.
Other health systems
Another regional health system, UW-Health, continues to require universal masking in its facilities. And a spokeswoman for Janesville-based Mercyhealth said it has no immediate plans to repeal universal masking at any of its facilities.
