SSM Health at Home is holding three “Grief Through the Holidays” support group sessions in Green and Rock counties.

Each session will help individuals dealing with grief during the holiday season. Meetings are free and no registration is required. Support group times, dates and locations are:

  • 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 10, at Milton Public Library, 430 E. High St., No. 100, Milton.
  • 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 11, at Aster Assisted Living of Monroe, 616 Eighth Ave., Monroe.
  • 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 12, at Scoville Center Apartments, 545 Public Ave., Beloit.

For more information, call 800-924-2273 or visit SSMhealthathomeWI.com.

