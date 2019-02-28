JANESVILLE

A spring prescription roundup will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, at City Hall, 18 N. Jackson St.

Janesville Police Department officers and Janesville Mobilizing 4 Change members will be in the lobby collecting unused and expired prescription drugs.

Acceptable items for collection include prescription medicines, patches, liquids, pet medications and sharps.

For more information, contact officer Chad Sullivan at 608-755-3134 or sullivanc@ci.janesville.wi.us.