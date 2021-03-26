JANESVILLE
The Rock County Sheriff’s Office is offering two hunter safety education courses April 17 and 18 at the Rock County 4-H Fairgrounds, 1301 Craig Ave.
Classes will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the fairgrounds and will be taught outdoors using multiple small-group learning stations. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed at each course, according to a sheriff's office news release.
Students will receive a confirmation email with information on the mandatory virtual registration meeting after enrolling online at www.co.rock.wi.us/sheriff-hunter-education.
Participants must be at least 12 years old or turning 12 shortly after completing the course, according to the release.
Classes are limited to 25 students. Enrollment costs $10 per student.
For more information, email Deputy Eric Cisneros at eric.cisneros@co.rock.wi.us.