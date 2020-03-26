The Rock County Sheriff’s Office has canceled its spring hunter education classes, according to a sheriff's office news release.
The cancellation was prompted by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, which canceled all safety education classes in the state until further notice because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hunter education classes will be offered again in fall, according to the release.
Registered students will have the chance to reserve seats at one of the fall courses. Deputy Eric Cisneros will contact students to make arrangements.
For more information or questions, email Cisneros at eric.cisneros@co.rock.wi.us.