Two Democratic state lawmakers, Rep. Mark Spreitzer of Beloit and Sen. Janis Ringhand of Evansville, have introduced bipartisan legislation to help combat student loan debt for beginning farmers.

The Beginning Farmer Student Loan Assistance Program would reimburse up to $30,000 in student loan debt for those who commit to managing a farm or a component of a farm in the state for at least five years, according to a news release issued Tuesday.

The bill aims to address the debt collected by beginning farmers because higher education has become essential for farming, the release states.

The average debt accumulated by UW System resident students who graduated in 2017-18 was $30,724, according to the release.

A national study by the National Young Farmers Coalition found 53% of beginning farmers struggled to make student loan payments, and 30% delayed or gave up farming because a farmer’s salary couldn’t support their student loan debt, according to the release.

“In order to continue Wisconsin’s strong tradition of farmers that feed our state and beyond, we must recruit and retain beginning farmers from diverse backgrounds,” Spreitzer is quoted as saying in the release.