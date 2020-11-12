BELOIT
State Rep. Mark Spreitzer was reelected chairman of the Assembly Democratic Caucus for the 2021-22 legislative session.
Spreitzer, D-Beloit, was elected unanimously by his Democratic colleagues to lead the caucus, which now includes two additional seats, according to a news release.
Spreitzer said slowing the pandemic, repairing the economy and fair redistricting are among the issues he wants to tackle as caucus chairman.
“Our caucus is a diverse group of legislators who are committed to fighting for Wisconsin families and small businesses during this difficult time,” he said in the release.
This is Spreiter’s fourth term representing the 45th Assembly District and his third session as caucus chairman.