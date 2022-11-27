JANESVILLE — Any parent dropping kids off at Wilson Elementary School – and perhaps the children themselves – can’t help but see the spray-painted letters on the two-story rental house just down the street.
Scrawled in black letters, 6 feet high and 10 feet wide, on the home’s weathered, bone-colored siding is the announcement that “Carol Daly owes $6,000 in back rent!”
It appeared on Nov. 12 on the front of the house in Janesville's Fourth Ward, its message facing Wilson Elementary on a street where about 2,000 vehicles pass each day.
The writing is a crudely crafted billboard that’s made a glaring public spectacle of one local landlord’s fight with his tenant.
At the core of the dispute is more than a year of apparently unpaid rent, and a contested tenant eviction filing in Rock County Circuit Court, that may come to a head in early December.
The case has been tied up in circuit court amid layers of tenant complaints over a myriad of alleged ongoing property maintenance violations.
The legal and personal standoff has pitted Daly, who says she doesn’t think people should have to pay for housing that’s not properly maintained, against the home’s owner and her landlord, Ryan “Buddy” Wehrwein, who’s seeking a court judgment to evict her.
It’s one of 350 eviction cases filed so far this year in Rock County Circuit Court, as COVID-19 rent assistance and relief programs fade away and a local affordable housing shortage continues to hit renters hard.
'It's raining again'
Below the defaced side of Daly’s wood-frame house, a partially-built porch landing sits unusable. Caution tape cordons off the porch. A front door under the porch roof is supported by a single wood beam wedged diagonally against the door frame.
Inside the house, Daly keeps a mop and scrub bucket in her living room, beneath a sodden, gaping hole in the ceiling. Bathwater and sometimes toilet water pours down from chronically leaking plumbing fixtures in her neighbor’s apartment upstairs.
It’s one of several violations under state law and a city nuisance ordinance that city of Janesville property inspectors have flagged at Daly’s apartment. Some have gone unfixed and drawn repeat notices to correct since 2020, according to city records obtained by The Gazette.
“When the water comes down onto my floor, I just yell up through the hole to tell the neighbors it’s raining again,” Daly said.
Daly, 64, is disabled and lives on $900-per-month Social Security income. Her rent — had she paid it—would be $600 per month, two-thirds of her total income.
She also has some significant medical issues. The bones in one of her legs are fused together with metal and screws from multiple reconstructive surgeries after she said she fell and shattered them in several places in 2020.
Housing waiting list
Daly is one of 400 people currently on a waiting list for city housing vouchers or other assistance amid a shortage of available local affordable apartments and rising rent, Janesville Housing Services Director Kelly Bedessem said.
One person on that list, Bedessem said, is an 88-year-old man now temporarily living in a motel because his apartment had deteriorated to a state she characterized as “absolutely uninhabitable.”
Tangled and volatile
Janesville currently has too few affordable rental properties and not enough viable prospects for the development of new affordable housing to quickly meet the rising numbers of people strained by rent increases.
Many local renters have seen their rent recently increased by hundreds of dollars a month, Bedessem said, at a time when inflation is upping the cost of everything from groceries to fuel to utilities.
In the meantime, a COVID-19-era safety net, a national eviction moratorium for non-payment of rent that was in place in 2020 and most of 2021, has now sunset. Over the past couple of years, it had blunted what could have been a major washout in housing stability for the city’s most financially struggling residents.
But the moratorium was also a financial hardship on landlords amid rampant rent nonpayment, while COVID-19 simultaneously limited their access to tenant spaces for repairs and routine maintenance.
Bedessem said complex problems between some tenants and landlords like Daly and Wehrwein have now festered for more than a year, leaving local housing authorities, the court system, and caseworkers and nonprofits who come to the aid of people in unstable housing situations to work through often tangled and volatile tenant-landlord fights.
Top county for evictions
Over the past four years, Rock County has ranked in the top 10 of 72 Wisconsin counties for eviction filings per capita, according to data from nonprofit analyst Eviction Lab.
Further breaking down that county data by zip code, evictions appear to plague large swaths of Janesville’s central city and west side, including the rental property-heavy Fourth Ward where Daly lives.
Residents like Daly are also far more likely than the state average to come out on the losing end of an eviction proceeding. Rock County judges in the last four years have ruled against tenants in the Fourth Ward and other west-side Janesville neighborhoods in about 25% of all eviction filings — about three times the state average. That is also twice the rate of eviction judgements as in other neighborhoods in Janesville.
One day last week, a Rock County court commissioner’s docket was so overwhelmed by eviction proceedings that cases spilled over into another block of hearings scheduled later that day. In one of the cases, a woman facing eviction tried to negotiate an 11th-hour rent payment over the phone as she put gas in her car on the way to work.
“This is just my life,” the frustrated court commissioner told a Zoom screen of tenants, landlords and lawyers appearing for court via videoconference.
'It's a dance'
Bedessem said city housing officials increasingly must proceed carefully to ensure that sanctions against landlords for property maintenance violations don’t deter repairs or further inflame already fraught landlord-tenant relations.
“Our goal is always to prompt getting the repair done. I would rather see any landlord take the $500 they could have gotten fined for a nuisance (ordinance violation) and put that back into their unit,” Bedessem said.
“You don't want to, for lack of a better word, harass the landlord so much that they end up doing a termination of a lease and you’ve got somebody homeless. We're walking a fine line of making sure a person is still stably housed, at the same time they’re getting the repairs made. It's a dance.”
Daly told The Gazette she believes Wehrwein arranged to have somebody climb up the side of her house at night to spray paint her name and nonpayment claims against her – an allegation Wehrwein denies. But, in an interview with The Gazette, he also said he didn’t intend to remove the defacement.
Daly said she considers the spray-painted message “slander,” although she doesn’t dispute that she hasn’t paid rent in some time.
She said she’s not paying rent while maintenance remains deferred, pointing out exposed electrical wiring from uncovered outlets, unfinished drywall work, and multiple ceilings that the city has ordered repaired because of water damage.
“Look at it,” Daly said. “And look around this neighborhood. I’m not the only person around here that’s going through this. This ain’t just about me. Somebody needs to take down the slumlords.”
An official from the Janesville Area Rental Property Association, the city’s main private landlord consortium, declined to comment on the situation.
Some repairs made
Wehrwein, meanwhile, late last week showed The Gazette photos of some repairs at the apartment he’d just completed. Those included newly painted drywall on an inside fire escape stairwell that Daly said had been covered with construction scaffolding and had had no handrails for months.
Wehrwein said he doesn’t have a ladder tall enough to reach the spray-painted words on the outside of the home and said neither can he afford the paint to cover it up.
Wehrwein said he works an additional day job to keep afloat, in part because he’s lost income from rent non-payment from tenants like Daly. As a result, Wehrwein said he doesn’t have much time except weekends to work on the property, which is the only rental housing he owns.
He says lack of time is the main reason he hasn’t finished work on the porch, a project he acknowledged he started 13 months ago.
Wehrwein also claims Daly has kept him locked out of her apartment at times, and she doesn’t seem to like him inside her unit, which he said has made him hesitant to make repairs unless he can bring along a third party to witness the encounters.
Police records show that in April, Daly used her cane to smash a security camera Wehrwein had installed outside the building.
He said Daly has switched phone numbers and said she doesn’t contact him about maintenance problems. Rather, Wehrwein said, Daly goes straight to the city with complaints, and then he gets caught off guard by city inspections for problems he says he was unaware of.
Earlier eviction notice
In 2021, a Rock County judge threw out an earlier eviction notice Wehrwein filed against Daly, when the federal COVID-19 moratorium on evictions for nonpayment was still in effect. Property maintenance problems — some of which city records show still exist — factored into that court decision.
Wehrwein said he believes Daly is now concealing maintenance problems and blocking him from making timely repairs so she can continue to wield legal leverage to stave off eviction.
“She won (in court) over that earlier eviction because stuff (in her unit) was broken. So, she thinks she can stay there forever, as long as stuff remains broken,” Wehrwein said, adding that, “I’m more than willing to fix this stuff.”
In past court actions aimed at evicting Daly or recovering unpaid rent, Wehrwein said he subpoenaed a local nonprofit who was working with her to check whether she actually was pursuing rent assistance — a main requirement under the COVID eviction moratorium.
He said he saw evidence that Daly had taken a few steps toward accessing such assistance but she never appeared to finish the process.
'Hotel California'
At a previous point, a family member of Daly’s was living in the apartment with her. According to Janesville police records, Rock County court records and prior eviction filings obtained by The Gazette, that person allegedly made physical threats against Wehrwein.
The family member once showed up intoxicated, ripped a door off the hinges of Daly’s unit and threw it into the yard. The person also has a history of domestic violence, according to court papers, and has been ordered to have no contact with anyone at the apartment. They're currently serving a sentence outside of jail, on an ankle monitor.
As recently as late this week, the building’s main outside door had a problem with the latch and wouldn’t stay shut.
Daly, meanwhile, essentially remains a squatter in the apartment. She’s seeking other living arrangements, but local low-income senior housing has a waiting list, and she’s a party to a pending court action spurred in part by her own decision not to pay rent.
Daly said she’s relying on the good will of a few friends and the advice of tenant’s rights advocates while trying to ignore the black spray-painted message about her that the entire neighborhood can see.
“I have all kinds of people who say they’re trying to get me the hell out of here. But it seems like it’s never going to happen. I call this place ‘Hotel California,’” Daly said. “I can try to check out of here, but I can’t ever really leave.”