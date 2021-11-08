JANESVILLE

Restrooms are closed at W.L. Sportsman’s Park, the Rock County Parks Division announced Monday.

Restroom facilities closed Monday, Nov. 8, for the winter season, according to a parks division news release.

For more information, call the parks division at 608-757-5450 or visit www.co.rock.wi.us/parks.

