WHITEWATER — Sports journalist Kevin Blackistone, known for his work at the Washington Post and for appearances on National Public Radio and ESPN’s “Around the Horn,” will host a free screening of his new documentary “Imagining the Indian: The Fight Against Native American Mascoting,” at UW-Whitewater.
The event will be Wednesday, Feb. 1 from 7-9:15 p.m. in the Young Auditorium, 930 W. Main St., Whitewater. After the screening, there will be a question-and-answer session with Blackistone.
The documentary shows the movement ending the use of Native American names, logos and mascots in sports and elsewhere, as with Cleveland’s MLB team and Washington’s NFL team. The film features activists and cultural commentators providing their perspectives and analyses, including award-winning Suzan Shown Harjo.
Harjo’s 50-year fight against exploitation of Indigenous people in the sports world is used as a lens through which to investigate the history of this issue. Harjo received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from then-President Barack Obama for her work as a policy advocate, writer, curator, and human rights activist against stereotypical Native mascots in sports.
Additionally, from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, Blackistone will give a lecture called “More Than a Game: Racial Identity Politics and Sports” in Room 275 of the James. R. Connor University Center, 190 Hamilton Green Way, in Whitewater. There will also be a question-and-answer session with Blackistone after the lecture.
Free tickets for the film screening are available at tickets.uww.edu or 262-472-2222. No ticket is required for the lecture. A parking pass is required to park on campus for the Feb. 2 event.
