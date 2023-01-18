JVG_230119_BLACKISTONE
The James R. Connor University Center at UW-Whitewater will be a site for two events featuring Washington Post sports reporter and National Public Radio commentator Kevin Blackistone. There will be a lecture at the University Center on Feb. 2, a day after a free screening of Blackistone’s documentary “Imagining the Indian: The Fight Against Native American Mascoting” in the Young Auditorium.

 GAZETE FILE PHOTO

WHITEWATER — Sports journalist Kevin Blackistone, known for his work at the Washington Post and for appearances on National Public Radio and ESPN’s “Around the Horn,” will host a free screening of his new documentary “Imagining the Indian: The Fight Against Native American Mascoting,” at UW-Whitewater.

The event will be Wednesday, Feb. 1 from 7-9:15 p.m. in the Young Auditorium, 930 W. Main St., Whitewater. After the screening, there will be a question-and-answer session with Blackistone.

