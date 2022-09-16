Speed restrictions placed on northern portion of Rock River GAZETTE STAFF Sep 16, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MILTONThe slow/no-wake speed restriction has been placed on the northern section of the Rock River, according to a Rock County news release.Water levels on Lake Koshkonong measure 8.1 feet, above the 8-foot speed restriction limit. Rock River water levels measure 6.56 feet and also exceed the 6.5-foot speed restriction.Slow/no-wake restrictions will be enforce on the Rock River from Lake Koshkonong to the W B R Townline Road bridge, according to the news release.Rock County Sheriff’s Office deputies will place slow/no-wake signs at public access points along the river from Lake Koshkonong to the W B R Townline Road bridge, according to the release. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Contractor abruptly ends Beloit's Bird scooter program Humes Road reconstruction gives way to stretch of new retail development Parker holds off Craig in all-time classic Janesville man arrested for 9th OWI Death notices for Sep. 12, 2022 Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Weekly Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Public record for Sept. 16, 2022 Court listings from Sept. 5-11, 2022 Court listings for Aug. 29 to Sept. 4, 2022 Public record for Aug. 29, 2022 Court listings for Aug. 15-21, 2022 Public record for Aug. 19, 2022 Court listings from Aug. 8-14, 2022 Court listings from Aug. 1-7, 2022 Public record for Aug. 5, 2022 Court listings from July 25-31. 2022