Two Rock County police departments have a little extra spending money to cap off the end of the year.
Charter Communications, also known as Spectrum, held events on Monday in both Edgerton and Janesville to announce $12,000 in donations to the police in both cities. Of the total amount, the Edgerton Police Department received $5,000 to update technology in its squad cars and $7,000 went towards specialized police training for more than 50 officers in Janesville.
Margaret Bailey Stewart, Spectrum’s director of government and community strategy, said the company is committed to serving the more than 791 communities across the state within the companies coverage area.
“We are more than just a service provider. We believe in the value of creating lasting partnerships,” she said.
Edgerton Police Chief Robert Kowalski said the donation to his department will help bring up to date the laptops in the four squad cars in the department’s fleet.
Kowalski said the current laptops run on older operating systems, so he and the department spoke to Spectrum and Edgerton City Administrator Ramona Flanigan to seek money for new laptops.
“They were gracious enough to grant us a donation of $5,000,” he said.
It is crucial to have updated software in order to efficiently file police reports and other patrol-related documentation while on patrol in the squad cars.
“It helps in a lot of ways that aren’t visible to the community,” Kowalski said.
According to Janesville Police Chief Dave Moore, the money his department received is going toward problem-solving policing training, which the department hasn’t offered in over a decade.
Back in 2010, the department brought in a UW-Madison law professor to train 75 officers in handling community-based policing issues. As a result of the training, several programs were created to handle domestic violence, address children safety issues, in addition to implementing a gun-violence prevention plan and programs designed to work with minorities and other underserved individuals in the community.
More than half the police force was hired since the training was last offered. So Moore said the time is right to revisit that fundamental training “so we can carry on with our culture,” he said.
According to him, the $7,000 will cover the training which will begin sometime next June.
Moore added that tackling such challenges, on a regular basis, gets to the heart of truly helping victims and citizens. “We believe solving these core issues and taking away the conflict, as best we can, makes for a safer community and better outcomes for our citizens,” he said.