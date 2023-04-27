JANESVILLE — “There isn’t a lot of dental offices that take my insurance,”
“I’m in a wheelchair and no dental offices can offer me services because of my chair.”
These are just some of the questions individuals living with special needs in Rock County say they’ve had to ask before receiving dental care.
HealthNet of Rock County is working to change that.
HealthNet, 113 S Franklin St., in Janesville, opened a special needs dental room in February that provides care for individuals with special needs or anyone who needs a different approach to care.
Individuals with special needs like Jyana Noll, a 35-year-old woman with down syndrome and her mother, Karina Noll, have had a hard time finding a dentist.
“Anything close to us wouldn’t take her dental insurance,” Karina Noll. “A lot of time we had to pay out of pocket and that got very expensive for us.”
Noll said she, Jyana and her husband have lived in many different places and they have never seen any dental offices like HealthNet that offers specific care for individuals with special needs. She said when she heard that HealthNet took Jyana’s insurance, she was surprised to see how nice the place was with art on the building and updated equipment.
Jyana Noll said she was nervous about going to the dentist because that’s been overwhelming at times. She said HealthNet did a good job of relaxing her nerves and explaining each step of the process.
“I do like to have my very own space, and they turned the T.V. on for me to watch while they were cleaning my teeth,” she said. “They did a good job of telling me tips to help me keep my teeth clean, because that is very important to me.”
Jyana said the dental hygienist told her that she has very sensitive gums so it might be better for her to get an electric toothbrush.
Karina Noll said twhen she was in the room with her daughter that the dental hygienist never rushed her or tried to get the appointment over with. She said in other places they’ve lived, Jyana has had both good and bad experiences with dentists. She said she’s happy to find a place like HealthNet where the main goal is awareness of patient special needs.
“She was very conscientious of if Jyana needed to swallow or take a break,” she said. “It didn’t seem like she was trying to get her out of there and making sure she was comfortable.”
Cori Tucker, HealthNet’s dental clinic director, said that individuals with an array of special needs — from being in a wheelchair, to autism and sensory problems, to down syndrome — were underserved in Janesville, without dentist they could go to that specifically met their needs.
She said many such local people haven’t been at the dentist for a while because either their insurance wouldn’t cover it or their needs couldn’t be met.
Tucker noted that Children’s Hospital in Milwaukee has a waiting list of over 4,000 people for a similar program. So, she said that they knew there was a definite need in this community.
She said that all of HealthNet’s dentists and hygienists received training in August through the Children’s Hospital on how to work with people with special needs.
Tucker said prospective patients receive a welcome packet to ensure they have everything they need for the best experience. It includes a list of the dentists and dental hygienists so that patients can get to know who will be helping them and a form for them to fill out about ways to make them feel more comfortable.
“It’s questions like what phrases can we use, are flashing lights an issue, should we minimize noise will you be bringing items with you? What is the history of dental, and what is the homecare routine,” she said. “Things that we should know so that we can give them the best possible care.”
“The TV itself on the ceiling can be a distraction, or a familiar rarity. If they have a special movie they’d like to see we can put that on the television.”
She said the program is open to anyone who needs special care including those with high anxiety or small children.
The room has is a tall light that changes colors, ear muffs to reduce noise stimulation, fidget toys and a special chair that lifts up and down to help people in wheelchairs transfer themselves into the dental chair.
Tucker said it is all about the patients and working with them, understanding how overwhelming going to the dentist can be.
More information of HealthNet’s new dental service is at healthnet-rock.org.