JANESVILLE — On the menu were some Southern staples: cornbread, catfish, baked and fried chicken, coleslaw, black-eyed peas and candied yams.
Blackhawk Technical College celebrated diversity Tuesday at its annual Soul Food Luncheon, a Black History Month feast of authentic Southern food and music.
Tuesday’s menu was prepared by the college’s culinary arts students. Early that day, Adam Dobson was picking apart collard greens, after doing some prep work Monday.
“We had 40 pounds of greens,” Dobson said.
Okra, macaroni and cheese, barbecued ribs, peach cobbler, sweet potato pie and red velvet cupcakes were also served. It was the first time in three years the college was able to have the luncheon in person.
Proceeds from the event, that was sold out Tuesday, fund the college’s diversity scholarships. Those aim to “foster an environment that appreciates and values an increasingly diverse student body and increases recruitment, retention and graduation of a diverse student body,” according to the Blackhawk Technical College Foundation.
Culinary arts instructor Mark Olson has overseen preparation of the luncheon for 30 years, 20 of those with students cooking the food. Prior to that, outside caterers from Janesville and Beloit brought the food in, he said.
“It’s a great experience because we’re teaching them a couple things we can’t normally teach them in our curriculum — (preparing) large amounts of food. We’re feeding about 240 people today. The preparation of that cannot possibly be done totally today,” Olson said, noting that work started on Friday with making marinades and coleslaw. “Then there’s also the catering aspect — preparing it in one area and serving it in another.”
Olson plans for at least one banquet-style event per semester with hopes each student has 4 to 5 such experiences prior to graduation.
“This is a chance — not that we want them to make mistakes — to make mistakes and learn from them,” he said. Then “they make it to the industry they can say, ‘Hey, I’ve done catering for 250 people. I’ve done catering for 650 people.’ It’s all a resume builder.”
It is also an important diversity lesson for the students, Olson said.
As they progress toward graduation, the college stresses that “when they leave here, that the workforce is pretty diverse. You don’t get to pick who you get to work with,” Olson said. “You work with cross sections of the population.”
This is Dobson’s third semester in the culinary arts program. He said three events, including the Soul Food Luncheon, have been valuable experience for his upcoming career.
Linda Fair, an academic advisor at the college, was emcee for Tuesday’s luncheon. In an interview prior to the event, she said it means a lot to her as a Black American and because it gives people at the college a chance to “come together.”
“Soul food is at the root of Black history,” Fair said.
Scholarship recipients
The diversity scholarships range from $250 to $1,000 per semester. They can be awarded to multiple new or continuing students in any Blackhawk program who belong to an “underrepresented or marginalized group.”
Scholarship recipients Jalil Luckey and Linh Trinh spoke during Tuesday’s luncheon about how the funds helped their pursuit of an education.
Luckey, a digital marketing student who moved to Beloit from California as a child, said he went to “just about every elementary school in Beloit,” and then dropped out of high school in 2012. For awhile, he made ends meet by taking factory jobs.
And then, about five years after dropping out of high school, he enrolled in Blackhawk Tech’s Fresh Start program to get his GED.
“I did music. I did photography. So, I thought, ‘Maybe I should go to school for this,’” recalls Luckey, now 29.
He had some money but not enough to pay for college. He started filling out scholarship applications, including for the diversity scholarship.
“It really helped me pay for a bunch of stuff that I am still trying to figure out,” Luckey said.
Trinh is also from Beloit and attended Beloit Memorial High School. After graduating, she wasn’t finding work she enjoyed. And then, after her father was hospitalized with COVID-19 and had to return for X-rays during his recovery, she became interested in going to school for radiography.
Concerned about not being able to afford it, she applied for a diversity scholarship.
“I won the scholarship, but I always think the scholarship is for all of us. People of diversity, we have to think with each other. We have to show everyone that we are just as capable. We can succeed just like anyone else. We are just as good,” Trinh said.