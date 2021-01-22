JANESVILLE
Blackhawk Technical College will offer its annual Soul Food Luncheon via curbside pickup Feb. 23 at the college’s central campus, 6004 S. County G.
Lunches cost $12 for adults and $10 for seniors and students, and a limited number will be available.
The menu includes creamy coleslaw, mac and cheese, candied yams, collard greens, sugar-glazed ham, herb-baked chicken, barbecued back ribs, cornbread and rolls, red velvet cupcakes and peach cobbler.
Meals will be sold online until Feb. 16 and available for pickup from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 23 in the circle drive at BTC. They cannot be purchased curbside.
Residents also can participate in a virtual silent auction, which runs from 8 a.m. Feb. 8 to noon Feb. 22 on Facebook. Proceeds will fund BTC scholarships for students of color.
To buy a lunch, visit tinyurl.com/BTCSoulFood. For more information, contact Eva Frazier at the BTC Foundation at 608-743-4452 or efrazier@blackhawk.edu.