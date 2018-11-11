JANESVILLE
It’s not the end of the line for the Sons of Norway, but it might be the end of an era.
On Saturday, the fraternal organization was on the last day of a three-day sale of the contents of its lodge at 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville.
The building has been sold, and now the contents must go, too.
Kitchen utensils, cafeteria trays, hot plates, chairs, heavy wooden tables and miscellaneous other items were spread out on tables. Along one wall was a silent auction for Norwegian heritage items.
“We expect that more people will come back before 4 p.m. to bid up the silent auction items,” said Bill Hendrickson, the lodge’s current president.
The new owner plans to use the space for storage, Hendrickson said.
The lodge will go on. Members have tentative plans to meet at Sophia’s Restaurant in Beloit, Hendrickson said.
The local organization, formally known as Nordland Lodge 544, Sons of Norway, was organized in 1974 and at its height had about 300 members.
During its heyday, the lodge sponsored heritage programs, language and cooking classes and led Norwegian history and cultural programs at schools.
Like many other fraternal organizations and community organizations, membership is down. Now about 10 to 15 people show up at meetings, Hendrickson said.
“People just have so many choices now,” said Olga Fast, who joined the group in 1976.
Children’s sports and activities such as dance, show choir and traveling sports teams now can consume several weekends a month.
Home entertainment choices have also exploded, Hendrickson noted.
Membership losses in civic and fraternal groups are well-documented, and no one has figured out how to turn the numbers around.
Robert Putman’s book “Bowling Alone” looked at the trends and discovered that most groups began to see their membership numbers drop starting in the late 1960s.
The local Sons of Norway group didn’t start its chapter until 1974, but it was affected by the same trends.
For Hendrickson and Fast, the sale of the building was a melancholy decision to make, but they also felt a sense of relief.
“There was a lot of upkeep,” Hendrickson said.
Some of his happiest memories were from the annual lutefisk dinners.
“It’s really good if you cook it correctly,” Hendrickson said.
“It’s just cod. But if you don’t cook it right, it can get sort of gelatinous.”
He also loved the Christmas bake sale, with the tables full of Norwegian treats.
Fast has happy memories of her time in the Kor Norland, the Norwegian choir that sung in churches and nursing homes and for community groups.
But her favorite memories are connected with the Hardangersøm embroidery group.
The technique, referred to as Hardanger embroidery in English, involves using white thread on white woven cloth to create a pattern.
That group will continue to meet at the library, she said.
