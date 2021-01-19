JANESVILLE
Some private nursing facilities say they’re not forcing employees to be vaccinated for COVID-19—unlike Rock County, which requires vaccination for employees at the county-run nursing home.
Officials at two Janesville senior living facilities said they’ve decided to offer vaccination to employees as a voluntary option.
And a Walworth County public health official said the county is not requiring vaccination for employees at the county-run Lakeland Health Care Center, signaling a key difference in how counties are managing vaccination of county nursing home staff.
Frieda Pulkowski, chief operating officer of Willowick Assisted Living in Janesville, said the private senior living facility is “strongly encouraging”—but not mandating—COVID-19 vaccination for its employees.
Pulkowski, a registered nurse and specialist in health care for the elderly, said most of Willowick’s 106-person staff and most residents have said they plan to get the vaccine.
Willowick will get its first doses for staff Jan. 29, Pulkowski said. When that happens, workers will have the choice of whether or not to get the shot.
She indicated that regardless of how many employees get vaccinated, Willowick plans to continue personal protective measures put in place months ago for staff and residents.
Rock County officials said last week that employees at the county’s Rock Haven nursing home who declined to get the vaccine have been laid off. Those workers will remain laid off until they are vaccinated, according to a December memo from the county and Rock Haven.
Some Rock Haven workers told The Gazette they’re unwilling to get the vaccine, citing concerns about possible long-term health impacts and news reports about occasional negative reactions to the shots.
As of late last week, the county reported a few Rock Haven employees had taken “voluntary” layoffs after they declined the vaccine. A few employees quit their jobs over the requirement, one employee said.
Pulkowski of Willowick said she believes the vaccines are safe, although she acknowledges they’re not without some risks.
She said her assisted living facility won’t lay off employees who decline.
“I’ve said (to co-workers), ‘You need to make your own decision.’ I recommend that people have it, absolutely. As a health care provider, there’s no question in my mind. But it’s not without risk. Each person has to make their own choice,” Pulkowski said.
“Still, we are finding that, yes, the majority of residents and staff here are having the vaccine.”
Huntington Place, an assisted living facility on Janesville’s north side, plans to offer vaccination for staff and residents. But like Willowick, Huntington Place is not requiring employees get vaccinated, a facility official said.
Huntington Place Director Robyn Johnson wouldn’t discuss how many employees work at the facility, but she said consent forms she has received show “about 95%” of the staff has committed to getting the vaccine when it becomes available, and “about 100%” of residents plan to get the vaccine.
Under federal Equal Opportunity Employment Commission guidelines, employers can require COVID-19 vaccination for workers. However, they are required under the Americans with Disabilities Act to offer reasonable accommodations for people who provide medical or religious reasons why they would opt out.
Associated Press reports indicate that health care providers who have offered the vaccine to workers have been surprised by the number of workers who have opted out for personal or health reasons.
The Associated Press reports that labor law experts believe most employers are avoiding mandates, in part because the limited availability of the vaccine makes a mandate impractical.
Carlo Nevicosi, deputy director of Walworth County’s public health department, said officials decided a vaccination mandate for workers at the county nursing home might have unintended consequences, including a possible exodus of workers at a time when they’re most needed.
He said both nonvaccinated and vaccinated workers at Lakeland must continue wearing personal protective gear and taking other safeguards.
Nevicosi said a policy of voluntary vaccination could ease pressure on employees—particularly those who might opt out because they have medical conditions that could make vaccination risky.
Some of those workers might change their minds later, he said.
“I think we will be in a good position after the second round (of vaccination). I really think some folks are just wanting to take a wait-and-see,” Nevicosi said. “They’re thinking, ‘Let’s get through that first round, let’s make sure everybody that I’m concerned about—my co-workers—that I can see how they how they tolerated it, and then make the decision for myself of whether to get it.”
Those who have family members in nursing homes have a different perspective.
Steve Weber, a Janesville native who now lives in Wauwatosa, said his 90-year-old father has dementia and has lived at Rock Haven for five years. Over the last year, Weber has seen his father only over a computer screen or through a window at Rock Haven.
Weber, a former human resources manager, teacher and Scoutmaster, said he is thankful for the county’s decision to require workers to be vaccinated.
Rock County’s hard line at Rock Haven comes during an “ugly time” when “there are no great choices,” but Weber thinks it’s a responsible move to protect county taxpayers.
He believes the vaccine mandate makes his father’s health a top priority in a highly complex situation.
“If you’re somebody (at Rock Haven) who doesn’t want to take the maximum safety precautions, I, as my father’s guardian, would hope that you would go find someplace else to work where you didn’t have to do those things,” Weber said. “It’s your right to do what you want. I’m just looking at it for the care of my father.”