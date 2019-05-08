JANESVILLE

A man who had been touting a cluster of 200-square-foot tiny homes for the homeless is pivoting and instead considering building homes twice as big.

Local craftsman Rich Snyder said the larger homes could serve as transitional living for homeless people, military veterans or people who have been evicted because they can’t pay rising rent.

Snyder earlier this year gathered $5,000 in donations to fund a cluster of four to six 200-square-foot tiny homes. He hoped to build them on a single residential lot, but now he has set his sights on larger homes he said would be in the neighborhood of 400 square feet.

Snyder said he’s considering donating money raised for the tiny homes idea to a new Janesville foundation focused on military veterans. He’d like to partner with the group on other initiatives, but he’s looking for partners who might fund and manage homes that are “small” rather than “tiny.”

Snyder’s change in plans comes after he learned in March the city favored proposals from a few local nonprofit agencies to build transitional-housing homes in the 400-square-foot to 500-square-foot range.

In March, Community Action brought forward a proposal for a handful of 500-square-foot small homes as transitional housing, presenting the idea during a meeting of the city Community Development Authority.

A few days later, Snyder took his tiny homes plan to a neighborhood meeting in the Fourth Ward.

Fourth Ward ward residents lambasted Snyder’s plan, telling him they didn’t want tiny homes mixed into their neighborhood. Among concerns, they said, was that a housing development for homeless people could cause crime and vagrancy.

Snyder had been in talks with GIFTS Men’s Shelter about a possible partnership on the tiny homes project. A day after the Fourth Ward meeting, GIFTS backed away from Snyder’s project. The group said it decided it wanted to focus on its core services rather than branch out into managing a tiny homes village.

“After that Fourth Ward meeting and having GIFTS come out the next day, that was a wake-up call,” Snyder said. “I really had to rethink it all.”

Snyder’s now reshaping his plans. He hasn’t yet drawn new home plans, but he said the small homes and tiny homes would be similar in one way: He would design them to be built on concrete slabs with city utilities.

They’d likely have solar panels for electricity and water heating, he said.

City housing authorities said Community Action’s proposal for small homes likely would be allowed as a planned-use development. Snyder said if his plan is similar, he sees no reason the city wouldn’t view it as acceptable.

“They (Community Action) seemed to have had the perfect idea with the smaller, 400- or 500-square-foot homes. If what the city is saying is you double the size (of tiny) homes and that would make it more acceptable, then that’s where I’m at.”

Snyder is in the midst of taking the small home concept to potential builders and project partners. He said the homes, maybe four of them at first, could be built on a single lot and operated or managed by a non-profit as rent-free or “low-income” transitional housing for homeless people, military veterans included, or people who have been evicted because they couldn’t afford rent increases.

Or, he said, the homes could be spun off into a home-ownership program for people who are rent burdened and might not be able to save up to buy a home.

“The rent problem is something that’s real. If you’re paying at least half your money on an apartment and the rent goes up $200 a month overnight, that’s a thing that can drive people into a corner. Or drive them out,” Snyder said.

“I thought if I was doing bigger homes, then it would be more versatile, more space for people. You could have a small family, or a single person with a child instead of one person living in a tiny home.”