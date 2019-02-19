JANESVILLE

The 2018-19 winter has been a tale of two halves.

Prior to New Year’s Day, Janesville accumulated only 4.2 inches of snow. Since then, more than 3 feet of snow has fallen on the city, according to official readings at the city’s wastewater treatment plant.

It’s all added up to 41.7 inches of snow through Monday, the ninth-snowiest winter to date, according to Gazette weather records dating to 1948.

The onslaught has been steady and unrelenting. Janesville recorded 13 days of measurable snow since Jan. 18, and five of those days have tallied at least 4 inches.

More snow is on the way. Accuweather predicts Janesville will see 3 to 6 inches Tuesday night into Wednesday.

K&W Greenery in Janesville provides commercial snow removal services for a variety of local businesses, including The Gazette. Owner Jordan Graffin said snowplow crews have been constantly busy the past few weeks.

“They’ve been pretty crazy,” she said. “You feel like you can’t get anything else done because every time you turn around, the guys are going out again.”

Some of the snowstorms have passed this area overnight, which complicates snow removal timelines.

K&W crews typically wait until their clients’ parking lots are clear of vehicles and the snow has stopped falling to begin plowing. That means a lot of shifts that begin at 3 a.m. But when snow falls in the early morning, their start times get delayed, Graffin said.

Some parking lots are too small to hold their snow piles any longer, forcing workers to haul snow away in dump trucks. It’s easy to do, but it’s another wrench in scheduling, she said.

Removal crews bring the snow to K&W, which has enough room on its property to let the snow melt there.

Volunteers with the Janesville Snow Chiefs, one of about a dozen snowmobile volunteer groups in Rock County, have been busy grooming trails. Their group covers trail sections from the west side of Janesville north to Evansville and south to Hanover, membership chairman Greg Richards said.

While county trails have had a flurry of closures and reopenings because of ice, this winter has still been one of the best snowmobiling seasons in about five years, he said.

The warm spells that have quickly melted snow and forced closures are not ideal. But it’s been better than recent years, when trails were open only a week or even a few days because of warm weather or insufficient snow, he said.

Richards estimated the trails have been open a total of three weeks this winter.

Graffin said K&W crews have worked some overtime and are dealing with some inconsistent sleep schedules, but they’ve handled their busy month well. She expected the winter would even out eventually after a dry start.

“I think we all had this feeling we were going to pay for a nice December,” she said. “And we are. We’re paying for it.”