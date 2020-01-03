JANESVILLE

A snowplow driver hit two squad cars parked at the Rock County Sheriff’s Office the morning of Dec. 31, causing minor damage.

Deputies noticed damage to one of the squads, reviewed video and saw the plow hit the squads as it was backing up, said Capt. Mark Thompson of the sheriff’s office.

No damage estimate was available, but Thompson said he expected both squads will be repaired and returned to service.

The driver was Randy Scott, co-owner of E&S Snowplowing, which has been contracted to plow county lots for about 40 years, said Brent Sutherland, county director of facilities management.

The incident occurred at 3:46 a.m. in the jail parking area, according to a sheriff’s office report. The city of Janesville recorded 0.8 inch of snow that day at the wastewater treatment plant on the south side of the city.

Scott was severely sick to his stomach at the time and wanted to finish the job and go home, Sutherland said, but he thought he might have hit something, so he got out, but he couldn’t see any damage and didn't report the incident.

Sutherland noted that photos taken later show damage, but it’s hard to see.

“I think if a person was looking for heavy scratches or something like that, I could see how that could happen,” Sutherland said.

“I really feel it’s an isolated incident. It’s hard to back up with salters on the back,” Sutherland said.

Scott’s insurance will cover the repairs, Sutherland said.