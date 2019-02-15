JANESVILLE

The Rock County snowmobile trails reopened at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 15, according to a Rock County Department of Public Works news release.

Riders are advised to drive cautiously because of icy conditions. The Whitewater Spur, corridor No. 40, remains closed.

All-terrain vehicles are prohibited from snowmobile trails. Riders must receive permission from property owners to operate on private land.

For updated trail conditions, call 608-757-5458 or visit www.co.rock.wi.us/parks-snowmobile-trails or travelwisconsin.com.