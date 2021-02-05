JANESVILLE
Snowmobile trails have reopened throughout Rock County, including the Whitewater spur, the Rock County Department of Public Works announced Friday.
Grooming is underway on trails. Drivers should be vigilant of groomers and allow them the right-of-way, according to a news release.
The department warns that some trail corners might be icy due to recent rainfall. Motorists should exercise extra caution.
All-terrain vehicles are not permitted on the trails. All snowmobiles must be registered with the state Department of Natural Resources, and drivers who are riding on private property must have the landowner's permission to do so.
To check trail conditions, call 608-757-5458 or visit www.co.rock.wi.us/parks-snowmobile-trails, travelwisconsin.com or facebook.com/rockcountysnowmobilealliance.