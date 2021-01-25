JANESVILLE
Rock County snowmobile trails have reopened, the Rock County Department of Public Works announced.
Groomers will be out on the trails, and drivers should be alert because groomers have the right of way, according to a news release.
The Whitewater spur and the trail section from Snuffy’s Still to the city of Milton are closed.
Drivers are required to receive landowner permission to drive on private property. Snowmobiles must also be registered with the state Department of Natural Resources, according to the release.
All-terrain vehicle operators are prohibited on snowmobile trails.
To check trail conditions, call 608-757-5458 or visit www.co.rock.wi.us/parks-snowmobile-trails, travelwisconsin.com or facebook.com/RockCountySnowmobileAlliance.