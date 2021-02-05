JANESVILLE
Snowmobile trails have reopened throughout Rock County including the Whitewater Spur, according to a county Department of Public Works news release.
Grooming is underway on trails. Drivers should be vigilant of grooms and allow them the right of way, according to the release.
The department warns some trail corners may be icy due to recent rainfall. Motorists should exercise extra caution.
All-terrain vehicles are not permitted on trails and all snowmobiles must be registers with the state Department of Natural Resources. Drivers should also have landowner permission to ride on private property.
To check trail conditions, call 608-757-5458 or visit www.co.rock.wi.us/parks-snowmobile-trail, travelwisconsin.com or facebook.com/rockcountysnowmobilealliance.