JANESVILLE
The Rock County Sheriff’s Office is holding a snowmobile safety education course at 8 a.m. Monday, Nov. 1, in the Craig Center at the Rock County Fairgrounds, 1301 Craig Ave.
Drives born on or after Jan. 1, 1985, are required to complete the safety course to legally operate snowmobiles in public spaces.
Mandatory registration is at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25, in the Craig Center at the fairgrounds.
Attendance costs $10 per student. Under-age students must be accompanied by a parent or guardian at registration.
To enroll, visit www .co.rock.wi.us/sheriff -recreationalpatrol /snowmobile-education.
For questions, email Deputy Eric Cisneros at eric.cisneros@co.rock .wi.us.
