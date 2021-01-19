JANESVILLE
The Rock County Sheriff’s Office will present an additional snowmobile safety course from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 27 at the Rock County 4-H Fairgrounds, 1301 Craig Ave.
The class is required for those born on or before Jan. 1, 1985, in order to legally operate snowmobiles in public areas.
Registration costs $10 per student. Class size is limited to 25 participants, and students younger than 18 must have a parent's or guardian's signature to enroll.
Each student will receive a confirmation email after enrolling online at www.co.rock.wi.us/sheriff-snowmobile-education.
For questions about the course or registration, email Deputy Eric Cisneros at eric.cisneros@co.rock.wi.us.