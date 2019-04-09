JANESVILLE

It’s early April, and yes, there's snow in the forecast.

According to a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sullivan, about 1 inch of snow could fall Wednesday morning.

J.J. Wood said snow will start falling between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. Wednesday before turning into a rain and snow mix later in the morning. That will linger into early afternoon and eventually change to rain, he said.

Wood said a strong low pressure system moving from the central plains is responsible for Wednesday's forecast. It is expected to weaken as it moves through Wisconsin and into Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

“Because of how strong it is, the winds are going to pick up from the east,” Wood said. “That’s going to pull a lot of cool air from the east and northeast into the area and bring our temperatures down.”

Wood said about 1.25 inches of total precipitation is expected Wednesday into Thursday. The expected high Wednesday is 36.

Some snow could accumulate on grassy areas, Wood said, but it likely won’t stick around for long. He said it is hard to say if Wednesday's snow will be the last snow of the season. Snow has fallen in May, he said.

Wood said the heaviest snowfall in the state will be east of the Twin Cities and through central Wisconsin. Snowfall there likely will occur Wednesday night into Thursday, he said. Northwest Wisconsin could see heavy snow Thursday night into Friday.