01STOCK_GM
Anthony Wahl

JANESVILLE

Workers dropped the smokestack Sunday morning.

The smokestack at the Janesville GM plant was a sight that was part of memories of generations of Janesvillians, both those who worked at the plant and many others who saw the smokestack on the skyline for much of their lives.

The 200-foot-tall stack stood over the Janesville General Motors plant and the Samson Tractor plant before it, starting in 1919, said Josh Marx, one of two drone videographers who captured the felling.

Andrew Sigwell, owner of the Zoxx 411 Club that is surrounded by the plant site, was the other drone pilot who captured the event. He estimated it fell at 8:46 a.m.

Sigwell said he has monitored the plant's demolition for about a year, flying drones over the site regularly each day, through fair weather and foul, capturing this and many other collapses as the site was cleared.     

Representatives of the Rock County 911 dispatch center and Janesville Fire Department said they had not been notified of the event and hadn’t received any calls before or after the stack was toppled.

Comments on the Janesville GM End Of An Era Facebook page were largely sad.

“That image is burnt into my memories,” wrote one man whose grandparents lived near the plant.

Commercial Development Company owns the property.

This story will be updated and photos added later today.

Tags

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse

Users on iOS devices (iPhone, iPad) are currently unable to comment. This is a known bug.