JANESVILLE

Workers dropped the smokestack Sunday morning.

The smokestack at the Janesville GM plant was a sight that was part of memories of generations of Janesvillians, both those who worked at the plant and many others who saw the smokestack on the skyline for much of their lives.

The 200-foot-tall stack stood over the Janesville General Motors plant and the Samson Tractor plant before it, starting in 1919, said Josh Marx, one of two drone videographers who captured the felling.

Andrew Sigwell, owner of the Zoxx 411 Club that is surrounded by the plant site, was the other drone pilot who captured the event. He estimated it fell at 8:46 a.m.

Sigwell said he has monitored the plant's demolition for about a year, flying drones over the site regularly each day, through fair weather and foul, capturing this and many other collapses as the site was cleared.

Representatives of the Rock County 911 dispatch center and Janesville Fire Department said they had not been notified of the event and hadn’t received any calls before or after the stack was toppled.

Comments on the Janesville GM End Of An Era Facebook page were largely sad.

“That image is burnt into my memories,” wrote one man whose grandparents lived near the plant.

Commercial Development Company owns the property.

This story will be updated and photos added later today.