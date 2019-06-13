JANESVILLE

The Rock County Council on Aging will offer an AARP Smart Driver course from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, June 20, at its facility, 3328 Highway 51.

Rock County residents can take the refresher course to remain current on driving laws and technical advancements. The course will cover defensive driving skills, safety strategies and how to manage age-related changes to vision, hearing and reaction time.

Participants might be eligible for a multiyear insurance discount if they complete the course. Residents should check with an insurance agent for eligibility. No test is required.

Registration costs $15 for AARP members and $20 for nonmembers.

For more information or to register, call mobility manager Jennifer McIlhone at 608-757-5408 or visit www.co.rock.wi.us/aging-mobility-management/aarp-smart-driver.