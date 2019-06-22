JANESVILLE

The Rock County Sheriff's Office removed a slow/no wake designation for the Rock River on Saturday, according to a press release.

The sheriff's office had previously issued the boating speed restriction to cover the river's portion between the Indianford dam and the Beloit Rock Town Line Road bridge.

The water level gauge in Afton fell to 6.48 feet. County ordinance states that once water levels dip below 6.5 feet for this portion of the river, any speed restrictions can be lifted, according to the release.

The entire stretch of river that passes through Rock County is now without any such restrictions.