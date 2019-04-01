BELOIT

Academy Award-nominated documentary "Minding the Gap," about three skateboarders growing up in Rockford, Illinois, will be screened and discussed at a free event Saturday, April 13, at Beloit’s Eclipse Center, 3 Eclipse Blvd.

The event includes a chance to hear from the director and one of the film’s subjects and a free meal, all sponsored by Wisconsin Public Television; POV, television’s longest-running documentary film series; Community Action; and the Beloit International Film Festival.

The meal starts at 5 p.m. and the film at 6 p.m. A discussion moderated by Community Action and featuring director Bing Liu, film subject Keire Johnson and members of the Beloit community will be held afterward.

A review on rogerebert.com describes the film as a well-crafted look at “the struggle to move out into the world as an adult and become a decent, functioning human being despite a lack of economic opportunities and ... a poisonous cultural upbringing that teaches young, straight men to hold emotions in, laugh off pain and express frustration through anger and violence.”

Meals will be prepared for about 200. Seating is first-come, first-seated.

Free child care will be provided by Community Action by reservation only. Call 608-755-2488 and ask for Kayla to make arrangements.