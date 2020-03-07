If You Go

What: Her Night to Shine Gala honoring the 2020 Women of Distinction, sponsored by the YWCA Rock County.

When: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 23.

Where: Pontiac Convention Center, 2809 N. Pontiac Drive, Janesville.

Tickets: $60 per person or $480 for a table of eight. Visit ywcarockcounty.org or call 608-752-5445.