JANESVILLE

Six people were left homeless after a fire in their duplex early Wednesday in Janesville's Fourth Ward neighborhood, according to a Janesville Fire Department news release.

Firefighters responded at 2:11 a.m. Wednesday to a residential fire at 202 S. Academy St. No injuries were reported, but six residents were displaced, according to the release. The Red Cross is assisting.

Firefighters requested help from other agencies because of extreme temperatures. Assisting agencies included the Janesville Police Department, Janesville Transit System, Alliant Energy, city of Beloit, Town of Beloit Fire Department and Town of Turtle Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.