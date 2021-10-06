BELOIT
Beloit residents and visitors might see activity on the future site of the Ho-Chunk Nation’s casino-resort entertainment complex with preliminary work related to the project’s final design set to start soon.
However, construction of the complex has yet to begin, and a start date remains “a moving target,” according to a tribe official.
A contractor for the tribe will conduct geotechnical soil borings around the 75-acre site just west of Interstate 39/90 near the intersection of Willowbrook and Colley roads, tribe spokesperson Ryan Greendeer said.
The borings are critical to understanding the soil structure below the property. The borings, reaching depths of 75 feet, will help the design team and geologists understand the soil bearing pressure and location of groundwater, among other things.
Soil sampling is critical to the $405 million complex, and the project can’t move forward without them.
The soil sampling, Greendeer said, “allows the structural engineer to design the diameter and depth of the concrete piles and caissons required for the foundations of our buildings.”
He stressed that the soil work was not part of the vital fee-to-trust land transfer process that is still pending with the Department of the Interior.
“The actual project is proceeding with design while we await a final decision by the (department) and the transfer of the property,” Greendeer said.
On March 24, Gov. Tony Evers approved the tribe’s casino and resort plan by concurring with a federal decision to move land designated for the project into trust status for the tribe.
Since then, the tribe has awaited the Bureau of Indian Affairs to accept the land into trust, which is the main reason construction has yet to begin.
“Our timeline includes site work and infrastructure on approval, then building begins when feasible,” Greendeer said.
Following Evers’ action last spring, tribe officials said the gaming and family entertainment destination is projected to bring about 1,500 permanent jobs and “thousands” of construction jobs to the Beloit area.
Once fully developed, the site could feature a 300-room hotel, five restaurants and 2,200 slot machines along with 50 gaming tables in the casino. The project is expected to also include a 40,000-square-foot water park, an employee child care facility and 30,000-square-foot conference center and entertainment venue.
Project
history
The idea for a tribal casino in Beloit dates back to the 1990s. A referendum on a tribal casino in Beloit was approved by a majority of Beloit voters in 1999.
The Bad River Lake Superior Chippewa and the St. Croix Chippewa made a proposal to establish a casino in Beloit, but in 2001, the application to place the land for the casino in trust was rejected by the U.S. Department of Interior. The casino proposal was then rejected by the Bureau of Indian Affairs in 2009.
That same year, the Ho-Chunk Nation purchased 30 acres of land where the Chippewa bands had planned to build a casino. The Ho-Chunk purchased 41 acres of land in the area from the City of Beloit in 2013 and moved forward with its own casino project application starting in 2012.
On April 16, 2020, the U.S. Department of Interior approved the Ho-Chunk proposal for a Beloit casino by issuing an approval of land into trust for a portion of the 70-acre property.