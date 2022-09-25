01STOCK_SCHOOL_2

JANESVILLE -- The number of Janesville School District students at risk of not graduating has risen since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, but administrators say they still feel good about overall graduation rates.

The district submitted its annual at-risk student report to the Janesville school board earlier this month, which the board approved as part of its consent agenda with no discussion.

