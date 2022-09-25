JANESVILLE -- The number of Janesville School District students at risk of not graduating has risen since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, but administrators say they still feel good about overall graduation rates.
The district submitted its annual at-risk student report to the Janesville school board earlier this month, which the board approved as part of its consent agenda with no discussion.
For the 2021-22 school year, approximately 380 of the district’s students, or 4%, were considered at risk of not graduating. That’s up from 2019-20, when 345 students were at risk of not graduating. But it's better than 2017-18, when one of every 10 students stood a risk of not getting a high school diploma.
The district won’t have a finalized 2021-22 graduation rate until November, when the state of Wisconsin issues a report on students who graduated in June and others who earned enough credits to graduate during the summer. But the preliminary percentage of students who graduated in 2022 seems to be trending upward, said Kimberli Peerenboom, the district's director of pupil services.
“So our (mission statement) goal is that we want 92% of our students to graduate from high school,” Peerenboom said. “Last year's graduation data is … looking promising to be higher than what we were for the 2021 school year.”
Under state law, school districts are required to submit at-risk student data once a year. State law defines an at-risk student as a student who has at least two of the following criteria:
- Is at least a year behind in high school credits;
- Is at least two years behind in subject proficiency;
- Is a habitual truant;
- Is a parent;
- Has a criminal record;
- Is an eighth-grade student who scores less than 60% in English and less than 67% in math on state standardized tests.
Peerenboom said the Janesville School District will continue to evaluate ways staff can help reduce the number of at-risk students, but added that she’s happy with the progress being made.
“We're hoping that our data that comes out for last year's graduation rate shows that we're continuing to increase the number of students graduating from our school district,” she said.
Lower graduation rates
Janesville’s graduation rates have fallen slightly since the start of the pandemic.
For the 2020-21 school year, Janesville had a four-year average of 89.5% of its twelfth-graders graduating, or 772 students. It’s a percentage point lower than the state average for 2021, which was 90.4%.
Janesville's 2020-21 graduation rate is a relatively large decrease from prior years. The five-year average, from the 2016-17 school year and on, was 91.7%, or 763 students graduating per year; the six-year graduation rate was 92.3%, or 834 students per year.
Janesville has slightly trailed the state in its averages. Wisconsin's five-year twelfth-grade graduation rate through 2020-21 is 92.5%; the six-year average is 93%.
Janesville’s 2020-21 graduation rate is also an improvement over a decade ago; in 2010-11, the district had a graduation rate of 84.1%.
Economically disadvantaged students
Among school districts in the Rock County area, graduation rates tend to inversely correlate with the percentage of economically disadvantaged students.
In 2020-21, school districts in the county that have less than a quarter of their students on free or reduced lunch -- including Milton, Edgerton and Evansville -- also saw their graduation rates fall in the pandemic, but didn’t dip below 93%.
School districts with more students on free or reduced lunch have seen a more significant drop in their graduation rates. Beloit, where 57% of students get meal assistance, had a four-year graduation rate of 79.3% through 2020-21, down nearly 10% from its five-year average of 88.6%.
In Janesville, the percentage of students considered economically disadvantaged is around 50%, Peerenboom said.
Eliminating barriers
The Janesville School District is using federal stimulus funds to help reduce its at-risk population.
One initiative is having five “attendance ambassadors,” one each at Edison, Franklin and Marshall middle schools and Craig and Parker high schools. Attendance staff will work alongside social workers and building principals to identify which students need additional support in order to make it to school.
And while the ambassadors are based at the middle and secondary schools, they’ll help to get any elementary school-age siblings back in the classrooms, too, Peerenboom added.
“It's just an additional partner … to assist with engaging students in schools so that they want to come to school and be in class … and then helping to remove any barriers that might exist,” she said. “We can recognize that a lot of families have transportation barriers, clothing barriers and other barriers that may be hindering getting their children (getting) to school.”
The district also has other strategies for reducing its at-risk population, including an early literacy task force that deputizes the larger Janesville community to promote early skills in children ages birth to three; charter schools that tailor to different learning styles; and credit recovery programs for high school students.