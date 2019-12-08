BELOIT

Beloit Police have issued a "Silver Alert" for a missing man.

Harry D. Wendtland, 80, left his home at 6 p.m. Saturday to get a haircut and has not returned, according to a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

Wendtland is believed to have dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Wendtland is described as a white male, 5 feet nine inches tall, weighing 125, with hazel eyes and a gray, longer, full beard, the news release said.

He was last seen wearing a black, puffy winter coat, dark blue sweat shirt, dirty blue jeans, blue baseball cap and glasses.

He was driving a red, four-door 2004 Chrysler Sebring LXI with Wisconsin license 455WHD. The car is missing the passenger door mirror.

If you have any information, contact the Beloit Police Department at 608-364-6800.