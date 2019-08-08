FOOTVILLE

Nancy Kopp started writing her father’s obituary about four years ago.

Capturing Rudy Kopp’s spirit wouldn’t be easy because his life was a collection of superlatives: He did so much, gave so much, and laughed—and made other people laugh—all the time.

How do you describe such a life?

Rudy died July 28 at Wood’s Crossing in Brodhead. Nancy’s obituary of her father ran in the The Gazette on Sunday.

Here’s how it begins: “The old lion is dead.”

It goes on: “He has passed on, kicked the bucket, shuffled off this mortal coil, run down the curtain, and joined the choir invisible. He is an ex person.”

Nancy read it to Rudy last November, when his health took a turn for the worse.

“I said to him, ‘This is a little bit odd, but I’ve written your obituary. Would you like to hear it?’” Nancy said. “And he said, ‘Sure.’ He laughed all the way through it.”

He told her to run it as she had written it but warned her she would “get some comments.”

Who was this Rudy Kopp?

Well, according to his obituary, Rudy operated a dairy farm near Footville from 1958 to 1992. He could “juggle, husk corn by hand, bend 60-penny nails, survive gas gangrene, cane chairs, quote philosophers and recite in order the names of hundreds of roads throughout southern Wisconsin.”

The list of his accomplishments goes on: “Rudy could start a fire with a jug of cold water, walk on his hands, pilot a plane (and a glider), identify constellations in the night sky, find four-leaf clovers, ride a unicycle, do trick shooting with mirrors and butcher a hog.”

He also was funny. He enjoyed the comedy of Groucho Marx and Monty Python and claimed a lifelong affiliation with the Ministry of Silly Walks.

His philosophy of life, according to his obituary, “was to never void where prohibited and always mind the gap.”

“There’s so much more that could be said about him than the words I wrote there,” Nancy said.

Rudy’s parents came to the United States from Switzerland, where his mother had been a grade school teacher and his father a farmer.

Rudy was one of seven children.

“They were dirt poor during the Depression,” his daughter said. “They were poor, but they were intelligent people. My father always said that no matter how poor they got, they always subscribed to a Chicago newspaper so they could see what was going on in the world.”

As a child, Nancy didn’t spend a lot of time with her father. As a farmer, he worked from dawn until dusk.

“He had a saying: ‘If there aren’t any bones sticking out, you go to work,’” Nancy said.

But she and her father became closer when she was in high school

“Perhaps I got more interesting,” she said with a laugh. “He was so well read and interested in so many subjects, and we could talk.”

In high school and college, Rudy would proof her school papers. That was a big deal in the days before word processors and computers.

“He would sit at the kitchen table and read my papers with a large dictionary next to him,” Nancy said. “If he had a question on a spelling, he’d look it up, or he’d suggest edits.”

Rudy Kopp’s life wasn’t easy.

In 1978, he got his arm caught in the power takeoff of a manure spreader. He would have lost his arm and possibly his life if Dr. Jerry Gredler, a Janesville orthopedic surgeon, hadn’t diagnosed gas gangrene. Gas gangrene is a more serious type of gangrene that affects deep muscle tissue. Kopp immediately was transported to a Milwaukee hospital for hyperbaric oxygen therapy.

His neighbors pitched in to harvest his crops.

His character didn’t change after the accident; he was simply grateful for the use of his arm.

He was one of those people with an expansive heart who was willing to put himself out for others, his daughter said.

Their farm in Footville was located on a curve with a slightly banked ditch. In winter, drivers constantly slid off the road and into their yard.

“He would shut down the milking machine and put a chain on the tractor,” Nancy said. “He pulled countless people out of the ditch.”

He was the guy who picked up hitchhikers and helped people who had car trouble. If he couldn’t fix the problem, he would drive them wherever they needed to go, his daughter said.

“It’s just how he was.”