Following the lead of government officials nationwide, Gov. Tony Evers issued a statewide safer-at-home order March 25, effectively shutting down all “nonessential” in-person services and gatherings.
It was early in the pandemic, and public health officials believed the order was the best initial action to take to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus and the disease it causes, COVID-19.
The order was short-lived. The state Supreme Court on May 13 struck it down in a 4-3 decision after Republican state lawmakers challenged it in the courts, asserting that the order was an overreach by Evers and health department Secretary-designee Andrea Palm.
Rock County officials issued a new countywide safer-at-home order late in the evening after the court decision. However, the county lifted its order one week later, and officials said they were optimistic people would abide by recommended but unenforceable guidelines to keep the community safe.
The statewide shutdown and recommended safety guidelines disrupted local, state and national economies and continue to cause ripple effects.
Since March, many people have blamed inconsistent guidelines and standards across the state for significant increases in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths this fall and winter.
Here are the other COVID-19 stories that made The Gazette’s top five of 2020:
2. Birds Eye plant has one of the largest known local outbreaks.
It took an employee from the Birds Eye food-processing plant in Darien, speaking on condition of anonymity with The Gazette in April, for Walworth County’s health department to first learn about a COVID-19 outbreak at the facility.
Local public health officials considered it one of the largest known outbreaks in the area.
A spokesman for Birds Eye released a statement late one Saturday night, saying the company would suspend operations for several days in most parts of the facility.
That came a few hours after The Gazette published a story about the outbreak that detailed an employee’s concerns about safety at the facility—especially for the many seasonal workers there.
3. Schools switch back and forth on virtual learning.
Area schools faced the tall order of finding the best way to educate students while keeping them and staff safe from the virus.
The governor’s safer-at-home order forced schools to close last spring, moving students and teachers to virtual learning.
Some students found that the solution worked just fine for them, but others struggled. When schools reopened in fall, the Janesville School District offered three educational models: in-person, virtual or blended.
The local teachers union disagreed with the plan, asking for a virtual start to the school year. The district now is teaching a record number of students at ARISE Virtual Academy, its virtual school, as a result.
Multiple school buildings have had to close temporarily because of the virus, and both the Milton and Janesville school districts decided to pivot to virtual learning through winter break to ease some of the stress from the virus.
Janesville elementary students continue to learn in person.
4. Rock County Jail endures COVID-19 outbreak.
COVID-19 spread rapidly through the Rock County Jail this month, eventually touching about half of the inmate population, leaving those inside and loved ones on the outside deeply worried.
Jails and prisons across the country have been some of the most vulnerable places to COVID-19 outbreaks, but the Rock County Jail did not have a reported outbreak until December.
Inmates and their loved ones have spoken out about their concerns. They know jail is not supposed to be a vacation, but they worry that the conditions are not humane enough and that their concerns haven’t been adequately heard.
Jail officials have said that no one has required sustained treatment at a hospital. Three inmates have been taken to a hospital to be evaluated but have returned to the jail.
Those officials have spoken highly of their cleaning and isolation processes.
5. ‘COVID fatigue’ sets in just as pandemic worsens.
“We’re all in this together” is a nice enough tagline—a mantra that was easy for Americans, Rock County residents included, to repeat and believe early on as COVID-19 began to sweep the country
But the reality of the pandemic—the fact that it was shaping up to derail commerce and complicate life for months longer than estimated—began to unravel the nationalistic idea of collective sacrifice.
Simply put, some people got tired of the constraints of COVID-19, even as more and more people got sick and died from the disease.
Local health officials in early fall saw that trend settling in: so-called “COVID fatigue.”
The problem, health experts believed—and still do believe—is that such fatigue could become a major driver in continued spikes in the disease as more people eschew social-distancing measures in favor of living their lives as they did before the pandemic.
Case in point: the holidays. Pandemic fatigue and its close cousin, “I just want to be with everybody on Christmas no matter what,” were major factors in some school officials’ decisions to close down in-person learning between November and January.
We’re still waiting to learn when classroom learning might be back in session in 2021.