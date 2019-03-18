JANESVILLE

It appears the Janesville Shopko store will close, likely by early this summer, according to an announcement by the ailing retailer on Monday.

Shopko announced Monday that it’s liquidating and closing all its stores after a bid in bankruptcy court did not net a buyer for its “go forward” business.

“As a result, the Shopko will commence an orderly wind down of its retail operations beginning this week,” Shopko wrote in a news release on Monday.

The company had planned an auction but decided to turn its remaining stores over to a liquidation sale the company said will be run by Gordon Brothers, one of its bankruptcy creditors, according to the company's statement and a bankruptcy filing filed Monday in a U.S. bankruptcy court in Nebraska.

Shopko already had been in the midst of closing about 250 stores after it entered bankruptcy earlier this year, but it had hoped for a buyer to materialize for the remaining 120 stores it continued to operate, according to the court filing.

Shopko said it would close all its stores by June, or once a “10 to 12-week” liquidation sale is complete.

That means more than 30 remaining Shopko stores across Wisconsin will shutter within the next few months, including locations that had remained open at 2500 Humes Road in Janesville, and on Janesville Avenue in Fort Atkinson, according to the court filing.

Shopko already had sold off its pharmacy busiensses and had announced earlier this year it would close stores locally in Beloit and Delavan.

The Janesville store had remained open.

The Gazette will update this report.