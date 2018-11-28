181129_TOYS
Angela Major

JANESVILLE

The Marine Corps Reserve's Toys for Tots and Shopko's Stuff the Trunk events will be held Saturday.

The events will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Shopko, 2500 Highway 14, Janesville, according to a news release.

Shoppers can donate new, unwrapped toys at the store. Shopko will match all community toy donations. 

All donations will be distributed in Rock County, according to the release. 

Stuff the Trunk will include free hot chocolate, cookies, candy canes and a visit from Santa from 5 to 6 p.m.

