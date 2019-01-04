JANESVILLE
Janesville Shopko pharmacy customers will have to go elsewhere for their prescriptions.
The pharmacy, which was one of five closed by the company, shut its doors Thursday.
All prescriptions have been transferred to CVS Pharmacy, and the transition should be seamless, said Amy Lanctot, a CVS spokeswoman.
Shopko patient files were transferred to the CVS in the Target store, 2017 Humes Road, on Thursday evening. By Friday morning, the transfer was complete, Lanctot said.
The files contain information about medications, refills and insurance.
Like all major pharmacy chains, CVS Pharmacies are electronically connected, so patients can use any CVS store they choose.
Janesville has two other CVS locations in addition to the one in Target: 1832 W. Court St. and 1700 Milton Ave.
Shopko announced in December that it planned to close 39 stores in 14 states. The only store closure in Wisconsin is in Mauston, The Associated Press reported.
Shopko has 134 stores, 176 Shopko Hometown stores, five Shopko Express stores and 18 pharmacies, according to the company's website.
CVS has more than 10,000 locations.
