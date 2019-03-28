JANESVILLE

About 60 people will lose their jobs when the Janesville Shopko closes later this spring, according to a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.

The state department received a Wisconsin Business Closing and Mass Layoff notice from Shopko on Thursday.

At the Janesville store, half of the positions are on the sales floor or cashiers, according to the letter from Shopko to the state.

Statewide, about 1,715 people will lose their jobs.

Employees and the public knew the announcement was coming. On March 18, Shopko announced it would liquidate and close all its stores after a bid in bankruptcy court did not yield a buyer.

Shopko, originally founded in Green Bay in 1962, already had been in the midst of closing about 250 stores after it entered bankruptcy in January, but the company said it had hoped for a buyer for its holdings, including the remaining 120 stores, according to the court filing. Of those remaining 120 stores, 39 were in Wisconsin.

Shopko went into Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in January, saying it faced heavy debt and massive competitive pressures.

Shopko now says it will close all its stores by June or once a “10- to 12-week” liquidation sale is complete.

The closure of the Janesville Shopko will leave a 98,000-square-foot vacancy at a building Shopko has owned and operated since the property was built in 1980.

When the store opened Nov. 5, 1980, it employed 350 people.