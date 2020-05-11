SHOPIERE
One bar and restaurant is using technology and a little love to better serve area farmers.
Shopiere Tap, 5227 E. County J, is using Google maps to find hungry farmers in their fields and deliver their favorite meals.
“We want to keep our farmers moving,” Shopiere Tap co-owner Bill Perkins said. “They are going into a year of total uncertainty.”
“When the season is on and we are working 15-hour days, it gets old carrying a lunch box. Getting lunch shouldn’t be a struggle,” Avalon farmer Jeff Waller said. “That half an hour or hour might make a difference between beating the rain or not.”
Perkins said his wife, Audra, has been making field-side deliveries for several years.
“The guys would call, and she’d take off running,” Bill said. “Sometimes, we might have to drive in the field and put it in four-wheel drive.”
Waller recalled when Audra would call him on her way through the area to see if he wanted a drop-off. In more recent times, farmers would text the Perkinses with their orders and Google map locations.
A week or so ago, Bill put up a Facebook post about it to remind residents of the service offered without delivery charges.
“This has been a humbling experience for all of us. We want to pay it forward,” Bill said.
Thousands of people viewed the post and commented with support.
“It kind of blew up,” Bill said. “I was shocked. It might have been one of our best read posts ever.”
Bill was impressed with Google mapping technology.
“It’s pretty darn accurate, right down to a few feet,” he said.
The Shopiere Tap is not only making lots of field deliveries, but it has been feeding Beloit Memorial Hospital employees fajita meals thanks to a donation from The Morse Group electrical contractors in Beloit.
“What a humbling experience to trust us to take on dinners for 120-plus employees. It’s not just doctors and nurses but also the cleaning crew and security guards and all those standing behind those supporting them on the front line,” Bill said.
Shopiere Tap, like other businesses, are struggling in light of shelter-in-place orders. It went from 29 staff down to seven. The business is applying for the Wisconsin Work-Share Program in hopes of bringing more staff back. Bill and Audra sometimes work 12 to 14 hours a day to keep things going.
The Perkinses have owned Shopiere Tap for eight years. Lots of people have been ordering carry-out. Bill praised Mark Finnegan for his Facebook page promoting local business titled “Save Our Local Businesses...NOW!!” which has brought in some new business in addition to “regulars.”
“It’s going strong and has a loyal customer base, especially with our agricultural families in this area,” Bill said. “We have patrons as far as an hour away.”
Bill said he hopes his story will inspire other local bars and restaurants to consider field deliveries.
“If we can go out 10 to 15 minutes, maybe another can go 10 to 15 minutes their way,” he said.
Waller said he enjoys Shopiere Tap’s burgers and fish fries. He said deliveries to the field are pretty normal for his neighborhood.
“That’s what we do around here,” Waller said. “It’s a good gesture, and it helps.”