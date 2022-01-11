JANESVILLE
SHINE Technologies is now part of a new and unique federal “lease and takeback” program for the nuclear materials it’ll use to make radioactive testing and cancer treatment medicines at its future Janesville factory.
SHINE and the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration and Office of Environmental Management announced the company and the federal agencies have agreed to partner in a low-enriched uranium lease and takeback program.
It comes as part of a larger effort by the federal government to push forward domestic production of nuclear medicine.
Under the plan, SHINE would lease a supply low-enriched uranium from the NNSA for use in accelerators SHINE intends to use at its future factory in Janesville to produce bone illuminating medicine molybdenum-99 along with cancer drugs derived through similar methods.
The company intends to go live with full-scale moly-99 production in Janesville by the end of 2023, the company says.
SHINE is the first U.S. private firm to reach such a supply agreement with the federal government, the NNSA said.
Under the agreement, the Office of Environmental Management also has agreed to take back any waste leftover from spent uranium that SHINE is not able to recycle or dispose of on its own, although SHINE indicated that “there is no spent fuel or radioactive waste involved in these contracts.”
The agreement that’s been in the works during SHINE’s more than decade-long quest to become the first fully private, domestic producer to make moly-99 at a facility in Wisconsin. It’s part of a multi-million dollar package of funding and grants that federal nuclear authorities have awarded SHINE.
The U.S. government has been working with the private sector for a decade to spur startup companies who are pursuing domestic nuclear medicine production. In October, the NNSA awarded SHINE an additional $35 million as the company continues to build out its 45,000 square-foot medical radioisotope production plant.
The feds’ goal is to provide a reliable domestic supply of moly-99, which is used in thousands of medical heart and bone scans daily at a time when nuclear medicine is produced almost solely using aging, European nuclear reactors that frequently must go offline for maintenance and short supply of high-enriched uranium.
High-enriched uranium is the same material used in nuclear weapons. Government officials have long wanted to depart from use of the material because it’s considered a risk that high-enriched uranium can be stolen or diverted and used to fuel nuclear weapons production.