SHINE Medical Technologies is giving Janesville students a chance to use their own ingenuity to create a 3-D office award.
The award will be given to a SHINE employee to commemorate office achievement, but the students who create the best award will have the true bragging rights.
In a new contest, the medical radioisotope production startup company announced Thursday it’s seeking submissions of 3-D printed objects designed by students from Janesville public and private schools.
The objects will be put in the running to be selected as SHINE’s “Illuminator Award,” an employee award of excellence.
Cheryl Peterson, SHINE’s community and employee engagement manager, and Janesville Schools Superintendent Steve Pophal said the contest is geared to fit into schools’ focus on science, technology, engineering, art and math—often referred to as “STEAM.”
The contest, as is laid out on SHINE’s website, requires students to make an award that is “usable in daily office life,” and representative of SHINE’s work in medical radioisotope production technology.
The contest seeks the most creative, useful and functional object that can double as an award.
SHINE employees will judge the items after a round of student pitches Feb. 1.
