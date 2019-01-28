JANESVILLE
SHINE Medical Technologies has rescheduled its biannual community information session set for Wednesday, Jan. 30, because of frigid weather expected that day.
The session now will be held from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, at the Holiday Inn Express Janesville Conference Center, 311 Wellington Place.
The company will discuss its accomplishments in 2018 and plans for this year.
