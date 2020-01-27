Two Rock County companies—NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes in Beloit and SHINE Medical Technologies in Janesville—appear to be well positioned to receive the bulk of federal funding to promote the production of radioisotopes for medical imaging, company officials said.
The federal government is ready to award tens of millions of dollars to qualified companies working to address a critical need for molybdenum-99, the source component of Tc-99m, the isotope used in diagnostic imaging.
The fiscal year 2020 federal omnibus appropriation bill sets aside $45 million for companies seeking to “minimize the use of highly-enriched uranium in the production of Mo-99” and to “establish a stable domestic source of Mo-99.”
The National Nuclear Security Administration will select which companies receive the funding. That process could take up to 18 months.
Although they employ different processes, NorthStar and SHINE are in business to provide Mo-99 for eventual use in medical imaging. Previous sources of the material were mainly located offshore. Major suppliers in Canada, for example, used nuclear reactors and highly enriched uranium. Those facilities have been closed, leaving only a few suppliers to service a worldwide need.
Rock County, if NorthStar and SHINE reach stated goals, could become an international epicenter for Mo-99 production.
“NorthStar is up and running and has been delivering Mo-99 on a daily basis for the past 62 weeks,” said Lisa Holst, NorthStar vice president of sales and marketing. “We are thankful that Congress has appropriated funding for Mo-99, and we will be applying for that funding. The funding will be used for a variety of projects to develop capacity and other processes.”
SHINE has entered into supply agreements with GE Healthcare and Lantheus Medical Imagining. It has received regulatory approval from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to build its production facility, which is under construction. SHINE’s application for an operating license is currently under review.
The federal funding in the appropriations bill is welcomed by both NorthStar and SHINE.
“We are aware of the federal funding and plan on competing successfully,” said Rod Hise, SHINE director of marketing and corporate communications. “We are grateful for the congressional support of Mo-99 production and its use in medical imaging.”
Hise said SHINE appreciated the efforts of Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Rep. Mark Pocan in promoting the funding. Baldwin and Pocan are members of the appropriations committees in their respective houses of Congress.
Hise and Holst confirmed reports that four companies are in the running for the federal funding. They said NorthStar and SHINE are at the top of the list and are expected to receive a major share of funding when the National Nuclear Security Administration makes its decision.
The administration will award $10 million to companies working to minimize the use of highly-enriched uranium and $35 million for the domestic production of Mo-99. The appropriations bill directs the administration to consider “technology maturity” in the selection process.
Hise and Holst said that provision gives NorthStar and SHINE an upper hand because they are leaders in the field.