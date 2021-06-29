JANESVILLE
SHINE Medical Technologies announced Tuesday it has received a major, $150 million boost as it moves toward completion and commercialization of its Janesville medical nuclear radioisotope production facility.
In an announcement this week, SHINE officials said a company under the Koch Industries umbrella, Koch Disruptive Technologies, led the pack in a $150 million private financing bundle. Several other investors were involved, including an early backer of Elon Musk’s auto company Tesla.
SHINE Chairman and CEO Greg Piefer said the investment will help SHINE ramp up to commercialization of medical radioisotopes that SHINE plans to begin producing in Janesville in 2022.
“It really will help make sure that we can ramp the (production) of the molybdenum-99 diagnostic (medicines) in the (Janesville) facility to full capacity quickly. And it’ll help make sure we can ramp our (cancer) lutetium-177 therapeutics to capacity very quickly. And gives us the opportunity to look at adding some additional isotopes to our product portfolio,” Piefer said.
Piefer said the funding is probably the largest source of private financing SHINE has landed since the startup formed in Wisconsin more than a decade ago.
Now the company is in the latter stages of building out its Janesville facility.
SHINE in May announced it intends to build a “twin” isotope production facility in Europe. Meanwhile, SHINE has a partnership with a government-run nuclear reactor in Missouri which the company says will give it a jumpstart on producing cancer drugs while it builds out nuclear accelerators it plans to use at the Janesville facility.
Piefer said SHINE’s Janesville facility is on track to begin producing isotopes by mid-2022, with commercialization occurring sometime within a year of that date.
The company, alongside NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes in Beloit, has put Rock County on the map as a hub of nuclear medicine production at a time when the domestic and global medical markets continue to see ongoing shortages of radioisotopes. Aging government nuclear reactors used to make the bulk of the medicines.
SHINE has not disclosed what amount of the $150 million is coming from the Koch-owned company, but Piefer said SHINE views Koch’s investment as a bet on SHINE’s future in using nuclear technology for development of clean energy.
“Koch knows how to scale a company, with more than 120,000 employees around the world. We look forward to tapping that knowledge as we continue to grow,” Piefer said. “SHINE’s mission is to usher in a new era of nuclear fusion technology. Koch, which is among the biggest players in energy, is a great long-term, strategic match for us as we pursue our ultimate goal: fusion-based clean energy.”
Other financiers SHINE has named in the $150-million deal include two other global firms; Fidelity Management and Research Co., and Baillie Gifford, a pension fund that was among early investors who helped fuel Tesla’s rapid ascent as an automaker.
Piefer said the investments offer SHINE some added “contingency” and a burst of momentum as the company continues to pursue commercializing domestic production of medical radioisotopes—a process that rarely has been undertaken by private companies in the U.S.
“What this means is that our fate is absolutely in our own control. And it’s up to us to execute on the plans that we’ve set forth,” Piefer said. “The investment community has said, ‘You’ve talked with us for a while. Well, here’s the ball. Let’s see what you can do.’”