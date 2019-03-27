JANESVILLE

SHINE Medical Technologies has donated $5,000 to the Boys & Girls Club of Janesville to help pay for the club’s new STEM lab, according to a news release.

The lab gives children hands-on learning experiences in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

“It is a major upgrade to the type of programming we will be able to offer our youth,” Matt Krueger, board president for the Boys & Girls Club of Janesville, said in the release.

The grant is part of SHINE’s Community Engagement Program, which is designed to enhance Janesville and Rock County communities and support opportunities aligned with the company’s mission.

The program "is a great example of a community collaboration to bring real opportunities to underserved kids in Janesville,” Krueger said.

